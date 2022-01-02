Flatirons Community Church collecting gift cards for fire victims

Gift cards and cash are incredibly versatile gifts to show someone you care.

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) – The Flatirons Community Church has set up a gift card drop for people who are affected by the fires in Boulder County that destroyed nearly one thousand structures and forced the evacuations of tens of thousands of people.

The church is recommending gift cards to places like Walmart, Target, Costco, Sams Club and local restaurants.

The lobby of each of the Flatirons Community Church campuses has a drop off for gift cards.

Locations

Lafayette (broadcast location) 355 W. South Boulder Road, Lafayette, CO 80026

Denver 2700 S. Downing St, Denver CO 80210

Aurora 1730 S. Buckley Rd. Aurora, CO 80017

Longmont 1850 Industrial Cr. Longmont, CO 80501

West 24887 Genesee Trail Rd. Golden, CO 80401

