Flatirons Community Church collecting gift cards for fire victims

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) – The Flatirons Community Church has set up a gift card drop for people who are affected by the fires in Boulder County that destroyed nearly one thousand structures and forced the evacuations of tens of thousands of people.
The church is recommending gift cards to places like Walmart, Target, Costco, Sams Club and local restaurants.
The lobby of each of the Flatirons Community Church campuses has a drop off for gift cards.
Locations
- Lafayette (broadcast location)
- 355 W. South Boulder Road, Lafayette, CO 80026
- Denver
- 2700 S. Downing St, Denver CO 80210
- Aurora
- 1730 S. Buckley Rd. Aurora, CO 80017
- Longmont
- 1850 Industrial Cr. Longmont, CO 80501
- West
- 24887 Genesee Trail Rd. Golden, CO 80401