Flashback Friday: What was the best Halloween costume you’ve ever worn?

DENVER (KDVR) — Halloween is this weekend and many photos from Halloween’s past are popping up all over social media.
We would love to see your photos.
If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, here are some Halloween events.
Oct. 29
- Halloween Safe Night
- Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Firestone
- Boo at the Zoo
- Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Colorado Springs
Oct. 30
- Zombie Prom
- Oct. 30 from 8 p.m. to midnight
- Union Station
- Halloween Carnival
- Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Windsor History Museum
- Halloween Parade & Trick or Treat Street
- Oct. 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Longmont
- Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat
- Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Loveland
- Flick or Treat
- Oct. 30 from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Lakewood
- Boo at the Zoo
- Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Colorado Springs
- Fall Bazaar & Halloween PET Costume Parade
- Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Castle Rock
- Halloween Spooktacular & Spooky Skate!
- Oct. 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Glenwood Springs
- Trick or Treat Street
- Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Johnstown
- Sensory Friendly Halloween Event
- Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Centennial
- Trunk-or-Treat & Spooky Willow Trail
- Oct. 30 at 5 p.m.
- Bailey
- Bass Pro Shops Halloween Event
- Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Denver
- Jack-o-Lantern Trail
- Oct. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Fountain
- Halloween BBQ Party
- Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Craig
Oct. 31
- Kooky-Spooky Half Marathon
- Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Golden
- Boo at the Zoo
- Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Colorado Springs
- Bass Pro Shops Halloween Event
- Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Denver