BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Heavy downpours have prompted several flash flood watches and warnings over burn scar areas in Larimer, Grand, Garfield and Boulder counties.

The Calwood burn scar area between Jamestown and Lyons in Boulder County was issued a flash flood warning by the National Weather Service just before 8 p.m. and will last through 11 p.m. The NWS said a storm that has produced about 0.4″ of rain in 15 minutes moved over the area.

Calwood burn scar flash flood warning (photo credit: National Weather Service)

Grand County said Highway 125 is completely closed between Trail Creek and FS Rd 112 due to a mudslide. A flood advisory was issued just before 7 p.m. and is in effect for the East Troublesome burn area until 9:45 p.m.

The Cameron Peak burn scar area in Larimer County is under a flood advisory until 9:45 p.m. The NWS was most concerned for the Crystal Mountain area, where flash flooding killed two people last week.

Map of flood advisory over Cameron Peak burn scar (Photo Credit: National Weather Service)

Earlier Saturday, a flash flood watch was issued for the Grizzly Creek burn scar through Glenwood Canyon.