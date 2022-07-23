GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) – A flash flood watch has been issued for the Grizzly Creek burn scar area.

According to the PitkinAlert sent out just before noon on Saturday, heavy rains are expected to fall in Glenwood Canyon to the east of Glenwood Springs, and as a result, a flash flood watch will be in effect from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. this evening.

“Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars,” the PitkinAlert said.

Those who live in the area, as well as those in the area for recreational purposes, are urged to prepare for the potential of flooding and to continue to check local forecasts for updates.

National Weather Service Meteorologists are monitoring the weather patterns

What alternate routes to take when the canyon is closed

Westbound motorists from the Denver metro area can travel north around the closure via US Highway 40, Colorado Highway 9 or Colorado Highway 131. Travelers can then continue west on US Highway 40 and then south on CO 13 to complete the alternate route and return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (exit 90). Motorists should anticipate heavy traffic at the Silverthorne interchange (exit 205) due to construction in the area. Eastbound I-70: A traffic control point is in place at eastbound West Rifle (exit 87) to guide motorists to the northern alternate route. Visitors and local traffic traveling eastbound on I-70 to Glenwood Springs and destinations in the Roaring Fork Valley will have access to eastbound I-70 in order to reach their destination.

Glenwood Canyon alternate route map (Credit: CDOT)

The Colorado Department of Transportation discourages travelers from taking certain detours that could show up on navigation apps but could put travelers in danger.