BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The National Weather Service upgraded a Flash Flood Warning around the Calwood burn scar to “considerable threat” Saturday afternoon.

Flash flood warning for Calwood burn scar in Boulder County has been upgraded to CONSIDERABLE threat until 645 pm for flash flooding occurring in the area. Specifically Geer Canyon Dr. to Lefthand Canyon then to Hwy 36. For updates see https://t.co/ZiYzX7KttA. #cowx https://t.co/TSWRaM5qLu — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 31, 2021

The area affected includes Geer Canyon Drive to Left Hand Canyon and part of US 36 from Boulder to Lyons.

Boulder Office of Emergency Management sent alerts warning residents to get to higher ground immediately.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING. A climb to higher ground order has been issued for areas of Geer Canyon and Lefthand Canyon, east of Geer Canyon, due to expected flooding and possible debris flows. Take the following protective actions immediately: CLIMB TO HIGHER GROUND. — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) July 31, 2021