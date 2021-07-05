Flash flood warning issued in East Troublesome burn area

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for part of the East Troublesome Fire burn area on July 5, 2021. (Credit: National Weather Service)

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A flash-flood warning was issued Monday afternoon until 5 p.m. for the northwest portion of the East Troublesome Fire burn area.

The National Weather Service said the warning would be in effect until 5 p.m.

At around 3:30 p.m., radar showed thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area, and flash flooding was ongoing or expected to begin shortly thereafter, the NWS said.

An estimated 0.75 to 1.25 inches had fallen by the time of the warning.

What to do in flooded roads

Turn around and don’t drown when encountering flooded roads, the NWS advised. They said most flood deaths happen in vehicles.

The rushing water also could cause hazards to be aware of. Rock slides or debris flows were expected across rural roads, along with flash flooding in small creeks, streams and ditches.