DENVER (KDVR) — A flash flood warning was issued Saturday for the Cameron Peak burn scar.

The National Weather Service said the warning is in effect until 7 p.m. as heavy rain and hail moved east-southeast across the eastern section of the burn scar. An estimated 0.4-0.8 inches more rain are possible in the area.

Masonville is expected to experience flash floods, according to the NWS. Other affected areas include Upper Buckhorn along County Road 44H, Moondance Way, Stringtown

Gulch, Big Bear, Lower Buckhorn on County Road 27 above Masonville,

Crystal Mountain and Storm Mountain.

Flash flood warning issued July 15, 2023, for the Cameron Peak burn scar (Credit: National Weather Service)

People are urged to avoid small creeks, streams and ditches. Anyone in a flood-prone area is advised to move to higher ground.

The heavy rain over the burn scar will result in debris flow, which can be expected across rural roads, the NWS warned. Affected areas include Bear Gulch, Cedar Creek, Stringtown Gulch, Sheep Creek, Fish Creek, Miller Fork, Buckhorn Creek and Dry Creek.