GLEN HAVEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Polly Bennett took FOX31 on a tour of the torrent in her backyard in Glen Haven.

Bennett said the Miller Fork Sstream was at flood stage, growing 15 feet wider at one point, when rain storms hit Larimer County early Monday afternoon. The storms led to a flash flood warning for the entire area, prompting county officials to take action.

“We notified the citizens that the water was rising and so we gave them notification so they could prepare to either leave the area or seek higher ground,” Lt. Jeff Vanhook of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office told FOX31.

But Bennett, overflowing with bravery, didn’t leave. She said she’s been through worse.

“I’m brutally strong and fearless, and it just doesn’t even really rattle me anymore, they’re so common,” Bennett said of the storms and floods.

She has lived here for decades. She said these floods are happening more and more.

The Cameron Peak Fire just missed her property by a few feet in 2020. She said she considers herself lucky.

U.S. 34 was closed for a short time because of rockslides. The Colorado Department of Transportation said it had cleaned that up and reopened the road around 5 p.m.