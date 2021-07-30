Highway 14 closed in Poudre Canyon for flash flood warning, voluntary evacuations issued

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Larimer County until 4:15 p.m. on Friday. Around 2 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation issued a safety closure for Highway 14 from Larimer County Road 103 (MilePoint 80) to Rustic (MP 92).
Voluntary evacuations were issued for the area of Highway 14 from Shady Rest Lane east to Indian Meadows by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 2 p.m.
The Larimer County Emergency service said 1 – 1.5 inches of rain has fallen with another 1.5 – 2.5 inches possible.
Rocky Mountain National Park posted an alert of possible flash flooding in the park for Friday and Saturday, advising visitors to plan ahead. Park officials recommend travelers check forecast and webcams ahead of their visit.
Flash flooding in Poudre Canyon killed three people last week and one remains missing. The deluge wiped out several homes and structures.
The Cache La Poudre River and the area around Highway 14 that experienced devastating flooding on July 20 shut down roads and created evacuations for several days after heavy rain fell on the Cameron Peak burn scar.