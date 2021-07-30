Highway 14 closed in Poudre Canyon for flash flood warning, voluntary evacuations issued

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Larimer County until 4:15 p.m. on Friday. Around 2 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation issued a safety closure for Highway 14 from Larimer County Road 103 (MilePoint 80) to Rustic (MP 92).

Flash Flood Warning including Larimer County, CO until 4:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/KTI4t2ABpV — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 30, 2021

Voluntary evacuations were issued for the area of Highway 14 from Shady Rest Lane east to Indian Meadows by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 2 p.m.

The Larimer County Emergency service said 1 – 1.5 inches of rain has fallen with another 1.5 – 2.5 inches possible.

National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning until 4pm. Rain has fallen 1 – 1.5 inches with the potential of 1.5-2.5 additional inches of rain to fall. HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. IMPACT…Flash flooding of rivers, smal https://t.co/YfYmuziUeY — LETA (@LETA_911) July 30, 2021

Rocky Mountain National Park posted an alert of possible flash flooding in the park for Friday and Saturday, advising visitors to plan ahead. Park officials recommend travelers check forecast and webcams ahead of their visit.

Increased Flash Flooding Potential today & Sat parkwide. Plan ahead & be extra prepared if visiting #RMNP this weekend. Forecasts:

ESTES PARK https://t.co/tR4G2NuoKc#RMNP WEBCAMS https://t.co/0GTHFq46Ia ks pic.twitter.com/3I9wVQcwhF — RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) July 30, 2021

Flash flooding in Poudre Canyon killed three people last week and one remains missing. The deluge wiped out several homes and structures.

The Cache La Poudre River and the area around Highway 14 that experienced devastating flooding on July 20 shut down roads and created evacuations for several days after heavy rain fell on the Cameron Peak burn scar.

Flash Flood Warning in effect for the western portion of the #CameronPeakFire. This includes drainages into the Cache La Poudre River and flows along Route 14. #cowx pic.twitter.com/vHFkybHew4 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 30, 2021