Flash flood warning closes I-70 through Glenwood Canyon, west of canyon

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — Interstate 70 is closed both directions through Glenwood Canyon as rain continues over the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar and a flash flood warning has been issued.

The highway is closed off from the Dotsero exit to the West Glenwood Springs exit and west of the canyon from Canyon Creek to West Rifle.

🚫 I-70 Glenwood Canyon is CLOSED: A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar. There is now a safety closure for I-70 in Glenwood Canyon between Exit 133 (Dotsero), Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs), Exit 109 (Canyon Creek) and Exit 87 (West Rifle). https://t.co/Td4sdeOMN2 pic.twitter.com/RDloV0h7Fq — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 29, 2021

The Colorado Department of Transportation does not have an estimated time for the safety closure to be lifted.

The same area was closed for an extended period of time on Saturday and afternoon to overnight Sunday due to mudslides from the burn scar.

