Flash flood warning closes I-70 through Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR)— CDOT announced that I-70 is closed in both directions between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs due to a Flash Flood Warning and mudflow detected in the Canyon.

The Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Meanwhile CDOT crews will be monitoring the area for mudslides and will determine if the road is safe to open once the warning is lifted.

Drivers heading westbound are advised to use Exit 205 at Silverthorne and follow the northern alternate route.

Eastbound motorists can use the same route in the opposite direction, accessing it from Exit 87 at West Rifle. A traffic control point is placed at Exit 87 to guide traffic to that route for the duration of the Flash Flood Warning.

CDOT recommends keeping up to date with weather forecasts and referring to COtrip.org for updates on closures.