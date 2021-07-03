Mudslide closes I-70 through Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — Interstate 70 is closed from the main Glenwood Exit to Canyon Creek both east and westbound due to debris flow through Glenwood Canyon.

I-70 Glenwood Canyon Closure. Multiple slides have occurred. Images from the Hanging Lake Tunnels Operations Center. No estimated time of opening. pic.twitter.com/RcCe1pFdqy — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 3, 2021

The existing closure on I-70 has been moved from mile-marker mm116 EB, Main Glenwood Exit, to mile-marker 109, Canyon Creek. — Garfield 9-1-1 (@Garco911) July 3, 2021

A flash flood warning was also announced for Eagle County. The warnings are in effect until 5 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Eagle County, CO, Garfield County, CO until 5:00 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/l6qS9F1e9V — NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) July 3, 2021

This area has been closed several times over the last week after a few mudslides caked the road in a soupy debris last weekend. Safety closures have been expected as precipitation continues to fall over the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.

The alternate route from the Colorado Department of Transportation provided for closures earlier in the week is below:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.