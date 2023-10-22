DENVER (KDVR) — An abandoned home in Aurora was destroyed by flames Sunday afternoon.

According to Aurora Fire Rescue, the flames were reported just after 3 p.m. at the home west of Powhaton Road and north of Interstate 70.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they said that in addition to the home a nearby grass area was also on fire.

With help from Sable-Altura Fire Rescue, crews were able to extinguish both fires.

Aurora FR said there were no injuries reported as a result of the fire and investigation into the cause is on-going.