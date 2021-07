LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Firefighters on Monday evening were battling a fire blazing through the roof of an apartment complex in Lakewood.

The fire was reported off Zang Street, just east of Red Rocks Community College.

SkyFOX captured a view of the flames after 6 p.m.

FOX31/Channel 2 has a crew on scene. Check back for updates.