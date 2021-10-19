Flair Airlines becomes 25th airline at DIA; announces nonstop flights to Canada

DENVER (KDVR) — Flair Airlines announced a new service at Denver International Airport on Tuesday, becoming the 25th airline at DIA.

Flair Airlines will provide nonstop service three times a week to Toronto-Pearson International Airport in Canada starting on April 15, 2022.

“Expanding Denver’s global connectivity not only aids in our economic recovery, it also continues to elevate our city as a global hub,” Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock said. “As borders reopen and we begin to welcome back international travel, the investment by Flair into Denver is a big boost for our community and local businesses.”

Flair started service in 2017, according to a release, and has expanded to 19 destinations in Canada and nine cities in the U.S.

“We are pleased to welcome Flair as DEN’s newest airline partner,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington. “These new flights to Toronto will provide more options for travelers visiting Canada and further increase Denver’s accessibility to visitors.”

Flair will operate DEN-YYZ service with 189-seat Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, according to Tuesday’s announcement.