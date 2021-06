DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced that he’s ordered for flags to be lowered to half-staff on Tuesday.

Flags will fly at half-staff on all public buildings on June 29 from sunrise to sunset to honor the life of Gordon Beesley.

Beesley, a veteran of the Arvada Police Department, was killed in the line of duty during a shooting in Olde Town on June 21.