Flags will be lowered across Colorado to honor former state Rep. Val Vigil

DENVER (KDVR) — Flags in Colorado will be lowered to half-staff on Thursday to honor a former state representative who represented Thornton.

Rep. Val Vigil passed away on Feb. 5. He served four terms in the Colorado House from 1999 to 2006.

Rep. Vigil is known for promoting higher education opportunities for Colorado students, and for his work to pass the ASSET Bill, which grants in-state tuition to undocumented students.

“Val was a good friend and an inspiring public servant,” said Gov. Jared Polis, who ordered the flags to be lowered. “Colorado lost a great person and public servant who touched so many lives.”

Rep. Vigil is survived by his wife, Annabelle, and their two daughters, Nadine and Valerie.

A memorial service for Rep. Vigil will be held on Feb. 18 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Parish in Northglenn. Interment will be at the Olinger Highland cemetery in Thornton.