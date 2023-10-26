DENVER (KDVR) — Following the White House’s lead, Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Thursday and remain lowered until Oct. 30.

The flags were lowered following the tragedy in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday.

Authorities say a U.S. Army reservist killed 18 people and wounded 13 in a mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar. Maine is still in a panic with the suspect at large.

The state of only 1.3 million people has one of the country’s lowest homicide rates: 29 killings in all of 2022.

To honor the victims of the tragedy, President Joe Biden proclaimed all flags to be lowered to half-staff.

Polis ordered all public buildings to lower their flags following the proclamation.