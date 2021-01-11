Flags in Colorado lowered to half-staff in honor of fallen Capitol officers

An American flag flies at half-staff in remembrance of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick above the Capitol Building in Washington, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Sicknick died from injuries sustained as President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis on Monday ordered all flags on Colorado public buildings to be lowered at half-staff to honor the U.S. Capitol Police Officers who lost their lives following last week’s siege on the U.S. Capitol.

Flags will be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Jan. 13.

The governor is following orders from President Donald Trump who sent a proclamation to every U.S. state:

As a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and all Capitol Police Officers and law enforcement across this great Nation, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, January 13, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.