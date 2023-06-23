Chicken and waffles will be featured at the new Denver location of Fixins. (Credit: Fixins)

DENVER (KDVR) — An NBA legend is bringing a new soul food restaurant to the Five Points neighborhood, and the location was announced on Thursday afternoon.

The building at the corner of the 2600 block of Welton Street is empty now, but soon it will be transformed into Fixins Soul Kitchen. Kevin Johnson, the former NBA player who was previously mayor of Sacramento, California, is the owner and operator.

“We feel so honored to be a part of this community,” Johnson said at a private event announcing the new restaurant. “I been coming to Denver since about 35 years ago, in 1988, when I played for the Phoenix Suns.”

Johnson started the small chain that now has locations in Sacramento, Los Angeles and Tulsa, Oklahoma. His fourth location and newest venture will be in Denver, with a goal of continued expansion.

The move has been a year in the making thanks to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. The two have a decade-old friendship, and Hancock said he went to the LA location and fell in love with the food.

“We tore into the oxtails and pork chops,” Hancock laughed. “Then, I called Kevin, and I said, ‘I need you in Denver. I need you to bring this restaurant to Denver, and I’ve got the perfect community for you.'”

‘Soul food is about love’

That community was Five Points, and the rest is history. Johnson said when he learned about the rich history and Black culture of the neighborhood, nothing could stop him from expanding.

“I want to spend the remainder of my days that I’m healthy trying to uplift the community that once had the most amazing African American history and vitality and jazz, and doctors and lawyers here,” Johnson said. “I want to be a part of that.”

Soul food is a staple in the Black community and close to Johnson’s heart.

“Soul food is about love. Soul food is about family,” Johnson said. “We made the most out of what we could when we were slaves on the plantations. It was survival food and sustained us for many years. My grandmother is from the South, so all the recipes come from the South and my family. It’s scratch cooking, so everything on the menu is made from scratch.”

Chicken and waffles will be featured at the new Denver location of Fixins. (Credit: Fixins)

A mouth-watering menu will serve up fried deviled eggs, fried chicken, oxtail, collard greens, red velvet cake, the ever-so-popular red Kool-Aid and much more.

Thursday afternoon, leaders and members of the Five Points community, investors and former mayors, including Wellington Webb, gathered to show their support.

“Having Kevin put this restaurant out here is a really big deal,” Webb said. “I think it helps bring back the Welton corridor.”

The restaurant is opening new avenues and creating another step toward revitalizing Five Points while preserving Black culture.

Fixins is expected to open in February 2024.