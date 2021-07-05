Five separate shootings reported in Denver in less than three hours

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating at least five shootings that happened from the end of the Fourth of July to early Monday morning.
The first shooting was reported in the 3300 block of West Saratoga Avenue around 11:20 p.m. Sunday. A woman was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. No suspect information has been released.
The second shooting was reported near Crystal Way and Carson Boulevard around 11:26 p.m. Sunday. A woman self-transported to the hospital. Denver police said her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. No suspect information has been released.
The third shooting was reported in the 5000 block of Milwaukee around 12:07 a.m. Monday. Police said there were two victims; one victim was a man who was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The second victim was reportedly a juvenile male, who was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. The condition of the victims is unknown at this time. No suspect information has been released.
The fourth shooting was reported in the 5600 block of Dayton Street around 12:28 a.m. Monday. Police said the victim was a woman and her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. No suspect information has been released.
The fifth shooting was reported in the 600 block of Wolff Street around 1:50 a.m. Monday. A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. No suspect information has been released.
If you have any information on the shootings, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.