Five Points Jazz Festival delayed for 2021

DENVER (KDVR) — The popular Five Points Jazz Festival won’t be filling the city with a great bass line or saxophone solo in May, the Denver Arts & Venues office announced on Thursday.

The festival, which saw more than 100,000 people celebrate in the streets and clubs of the Five Points neighborhood in 2019, is on hold.

The 2020 festival celebrated online, with national and local musicians and entertainers performing virtually.

“The most recent in-person Five Points Jazz Festival hosted more than 100,000, and we already know that type of in-person event can’t take place,” said Tariana Navas-Nieves, director of cultural affairs at Denver Arts & Venues, the festival’s producer. “Instead, we’re looking forward to unique ways to support this vibrant community both culturally and economically.”

A new plan for the festival is in the works, but has not been announced.

“On behalf of the Five Points Jazz Festival committee, we look forward to working with Denver Arts & Venues and exploring ways to celebrate the cultural legacy of Five Points safely and collaboratively,” said Charleszine Nelson, senior special collection and community resource manager at Blair Caldwell African American Research Library and member of the Five Points Jazz Festival committee.