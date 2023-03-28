DENVER (KDVR) — A rare space event is happening on Tuesday night and it will be visible in Colorado. Five planets will be lining up in the night sky and will be visible all at once.

The five planets will be Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus, and Mars.

To see this event, you will want to look towards the west just after sunset. The sunset will be at 7:20 p.m. in Denver on Tuesday.

The event will only last for about 30 minutes after sunset before Jupiter and Mercury dip below the horizon.

Most of Colorado will see mostly clear or partly cloudy skies Tuesday evening.