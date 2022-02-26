COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Commerce City Police Department is investigating a crash that left five people dead and hospitalized three more late Friday night.

Police said it happened just before 9:30 p.m. on E. 112th Avenue and Highway 85. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, and another died at the hospital.

According to witness statements to police, a newer model SUV was speeding south on Highway 85. Another newer model SUV then turned west on E. 112th from northbound 85 and the two crashed at the intersection.

Excessive speed is a clear contributing factor, according to the police department’s Crash Reconstruction Team. It’s unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, as the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing news story. Check back here for updates and details.