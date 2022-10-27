TRINIDAD (KDVR) — Colorado hikers are about to have more ground to cover at Fishers Peak State Park.

Colorado officials came to celebrate the opening of the new 11 miles of trail in the state park, quadruple the amount of trail space the park previously had.

“As we mark the two-year anniversary of the opening of Fishers Peak, I am excited to celebrate the opening of these 11 miles of new trails. From the beginning, this park has been a collaborative effort within Trinidad and surrounding communities,” said Governor Polis.

The trail building started in January, with CPW using $3 million in economic stimulus funding.

New Fishers Peak State Park trails:

Fishers Peak Trail

Osita Point Trail

Poison Canyon Downhill Trail

Lower and Upper Lone Club Trails

Goldenrod Trail

These new trails all start at the same trailhead as the original three trails, ending at Osita Point.