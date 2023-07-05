WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge veteran is hoping for a chance to say thank you to two young men who reportedly saved his life Tuesday.

James Collins said he was fishing on Clear Creek a few miles West of Golden when he suddenly fell into the water.

“My line got stuck, and I went to retrieve it,” Collins said. “And on my way toward the line, I lost my balance and fell into the river.”

Collins said he was quickly pulled downstream, fighting against the strong current as he tried to get to shore. He estimates he floated a few hundred feet down the creek before help suddenly arrived.

James Collins sits near Clear Creek one day after he was rescued from the creek by two people he’s hoping to track down. (KDVR)

“All of a sudden, there was a raft right behind me, just right there out of nowhere, and behind him was a guy in a kayak,” he said.

Collins said the two young men worked in tandem to corral him and bring him to shore.

“I thanked them so much. Only problem was I didn’t get their names,” Collins said. “These guys are heroes, and I hope this gets to them. Thank you guys for saving my life.”

Collins is hoping for a chance to get to know the young men and give them a proper thank you. Know who they are? Send FOX31 a note at tips@kdvr.com.