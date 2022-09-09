Wildlife officials on Sept. 9, 2022, reported a fish die-off at Mann-Nyholt Lake in Brighton. (Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Parks and wildlife officials said there was a fish die-off at a lake in Adams County.

The fish die-off at Mann-Nyholt Lake was because of several factors, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a news release.

“High water temperatures, lower levels of running water feeding into the lake, and a recent algae bloom have all resulted in lower levels of dissolved oxygen available for aquatic life,” CPW said.

The majority of the die-off are minnows and gizzard shad, CPW said. Those species are more susceptible to falling dissolved oxygen levels.

The fish die-off is expected to continue impacting aquatic life and fishing conditions at the lake “in the immediate future,” CPW said.

How to spot a toxic algae bloom in water

While some of the factors that led to the die-off are less visible, the public can look out for signals that a toxic algae bloom has impacted a body of water.

Algae blooms are more likely in warm, slow-moving water that’s full of nutrients from fertilizer, sewage or urban runoff, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Climate change may be making them worse because of warming temperatures.

The CDC said to look for these signs of an algae bloom on a body of water:

Blooms sometimes look like foam, scum, mats, or paint on the surface of the water.

They can even make the water appear different colors, including green, blue, red or brown.

Drinking from, swimming in or eating anything found in water contaminated by an algae bloom can leave people and animals seriously sick or dead. Animals can get sick within minutes.

If you experience any of the following symptoms after being around bodies of water, the CDC advises to consult the American Association of Poison Control Center and seek medical care:

Stomach pain, vomiting, or diarrhea

Headache, fever, tiredness, or other general symptoms

Skin, eye, nose, or throat irritation

Neurological symptoms such as muscle weakness or dizziness