First trailhead now open in Fishers Peak State Park

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KDVR) — Visitors can access 250 acres of Fishers Peak State Park, with a trailhead, three trails and a picnic area now open, Governor Jared Polis announced on Friday.

The opening is the first step in providing access to the 19,200-acre park (30 square miles) in Las Animas County.















ALL RIGHTS. Fisher’s Peak Ranch in southeast Colorado

“Today is a historic day for the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, Coloradans and in particular the residents of Southern Colorado,” said Dan Gibbs, Executive Director Department of Natural Resources. “Colorado’s 42nd and second-largest State Park will ensure the residents of Southern Colorado have a first-class amenity and that the iconic Fishers Peak and its unparalleled wildlife habitat and recreation opportunities will be protected for future generations of Coloradans.”

The Nature Conservancy, The Trust for Public Lands, the City of Trinidad, Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) collaborated to create the park. In April, ownership was transferred to CPW, creating Colorado’s newest State Park.

Gov. Polis also announced The Outdoor Regional Partnerships Initiative, created by an Executive Order, on Friday.

The order creates an “equitable and sustainable vision for the future of Colorado’s outdoors and outdoor recreation,” Polis said.