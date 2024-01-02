DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s beloved National Western Stock Show starts on Thursday when cattle roam the streets of Denver. Until Jan. 21, get ready to celebrate all things Western.

What is the stock show?

The stock show parade started in the 1960s to kick off the annual event when longhorn cattle were herded through the Denver streets.

Over 100 years later, it’s still a tradition in Denver – and a popular one. The National Western Stock Show is Colorado’s largest western trade show. It brings in people from all over the country.

Last year, the stock show had record attendance for opening weekend. On Saturday and Sunday alone, the show brought in over 100,000 guests.

The 16-day event is known for its Western heritage, professional rodeos and one of the country’s largest horse shows.

What to expect

The event starts the over two-week-long festivities with the Stock Show Kick-Off Parade on Jan. 4 where over 30 Longhorn cattle walk down 17th Street.

Leading the cattle this year will be former Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar as grand marshal. There will be a couple of other events on Thursday and Friday, but the activities really ramp up over the weekend.

From Jan. 6 to Jan. 21, over 10 to 20 events will take place every day, like a breeding sheep show, Top Hogs of the Wild West and bull riding.

There are more than just cattle at the event. There are also vendors selling anything from cowboy boots to barbecues throughout the two weeks.

There are also family-friendly activities, shows, rodeos, and live music.

Expect anything from sheep shearing to shopping for Western wear.

What to wear

On the stock show’s website, it recommends wearing warm clothing and comfortable shoes, but Western wear is never frowned upon.

You may see people walking down the street with ponchos, bandanas, fringed jean jackets and cowboy boots.

If you don’t have cowboy boots in the back of your closet, you can always buy some Western attire at the show.

Parking

Parking is different than last year because of construction.

The stock show recommends free parking at Coors Field. There’s a shuttle that runs every 20 minutes to and from the stock show.

The lots are open from 8 a.m. until one hour after the last rodeo ends.

Days and hours

From Jan. 6 to Jan. 21, you can purchase a ticket and enter through:

The south/main doors of the events center

The southeast doors of the expo hall

The east/main doors of the Denver Coliseum

The east side of the railroad tracks by gate 6 in The Yards

The trade show will run at different hours depending on the day:

Sunday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

All entrances open by 9 a.m.

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased on the show’s website.

Grounds admission for adults (12 and up) ranges from $17-25, while kids (3-11) tickets are $4-5. Ages two and under are free. The prices depend on the day of the week.

If you’re looking for a specific show, there are ticketed events. See the schedule of events for specific times.

Saddle up and head over to the stock show if you have some free time in January.