First snow arrives in Colorado above 11,000 feet

DENVER (KDVR) — The first high country snow is possible Monday night above 11,000 feet in the Elk Mountains and San Juan range.

While snow in the High Country can fly during any month of the year here in Colorado, the first accumulating snow in early September is considered pretty normal.

Any snow Monday night likely will not stick at lower elevations. However, once you approach elevations above 12,000 feet, a coating is possible, with up to an inch or two above 13,000 feet.

You might see snow in your headlights if you drive up I-70 before dawn Tuesday morning, though as it reaches about 11,000 feet at its highest, no accumulation is expected.

If you’re waiting for snow in Denver, you’ve got about five weeks to go.

The average first snow for Denver over the last three years as been around October 8th, but typically doesn’t come until October 18th.