ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Nearly three years after Elijah McClain’s death, five first responders involved in the incident will appear in court for an arraignment hearing.

Friday at the Adam’s County Courthouse, paramedic Jeremy Cooper, paramedic Lt. Peter Chichuniec, former Aurora Police Officer Jason Rosenblatt, Aurora Police Officer Nathan Woodyard and Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema face 32 criminal charges including manslaughter.

This stems from Aug. 30, 2019, when documents said Aurora police officers pinned McClain to the ground and handcuffed him before paramedics sedated him with an injection of ketamine. McClain died after this happened.

Now, several years later, the judge has found enough evidence to move forward with official criminal charges.

The arraignment hearing begins at 1:30 p.m.