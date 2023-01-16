Alexander Johnson, 32, was arrested in Grand County for impersonating an emergency vehicle. Credit: Grand County Sheriff’s Office 1/16/2023

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was arrested in Grand County for impersonating a first responder. According to Grand County Sheriff’s Office, a driver in a white Toyota 4Runner was observed using red and blue emergency lights.

Jan. 13, at approximately 5:20 p.m., the driver was traveling on Highway 40 near the Granby Bridge when a sergeant with the sheriff’s office conducted a traffic stop. The driver, 32-year-old Alexander Johnson, claimed to be a firefighter upon being stopped.

“The Sergeant knew based on previous knowledge that Johnson was not a firefighter and did not have the legal authority or proper permitting to be using emergency lighting,” the release stated.

Johnson was arrested and taken to the Grand County Jail on the following charges:

Impersonating a public servant

Illegal use/possession of emergency red and blue lights

Violation of temporary instruction permit

Failure to present evidence of insurance upon request

Sheriff Brett Schroetlin remarked on the case, “The public puts their trust in emergency responders which often includes the usage of our emergency lights as we respond to emergency incidents. When an unauthorized person impersonates a public official, it diminishes public trust and will not be tolerated.”

Anyone with information on previous impersonation incidents involving Johnson is being asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division through the non-emergency phone number for Dispatch at 970-725-3311.

The press release also emphasized that the non-emergency dispatch line can be called to verify the validity of an emergency vehicle or public servant.