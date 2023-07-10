DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Human Services announced plans Monday for homes intended to provide less restrictive inpatient care for those with severe mental health conditions.

As a result of HB22-1303, the first Mental Health Transitional Living homes will open this September.

There, Coloradans with mental health conditions who may not be able to live independently or don’t quite need inpatient hospitalization will be able to stay as long as they need to get stabilized before the end goal of reintegrating into the community.

The program will customize care based on the individual’s needs and support them in their journey to full independence, according to CDHS.

“These homes will fill a necessary gap and provide more Coloradans the support they need in the right setting,” Bonnie Wright, director of the MHTL said.

The program is still in development, but a release from CDHS said it plans to open 52 beds in four phases at the Sequoia Cares Partners, LLC facilities in Denver, with 12 opening in September.

The homes will be run by the Office of Civil and Forensic Mental Health. Eventually, CDHS said it plans to have 125 beds.