DENVER (KDVR) — First lady Jill Biden will meet with Gov. Jared Polis in Colorado on Monday as part of the Biden Administration’s “Investing in America” tour.

Biden will make her first stop of the tour Monday morning when she is scheduled to get started at about 9:30 a.m.

After landing in Colorado Sunday evening, the first lady is expected to highlight career-connected learning and workforce training programs. She’ll talk about the importance of investing in these programs that are preparing high school and community college students for jobs created by the president’s “Investing in America” agenda.

Biden and Polis will also participate in a roundtable with Colorado state legislators, some of who have sponsored bills for good-paying jobs. That conversation will be moderated by Colorado Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie.

The following local bills will be discussed:

Support In-Demand Career Workforce Bill: Provides free training towards associate degrees and industry certificates in high-demand fields.

Universal High School Scholarship Program: Provides each high school student with a $1,500 scholarship to use at approved training providers, including community colleges, in Colorado.

Biden will also travel to Michigan on Monday, and then Maine and Vermont on Wednesday.