DENVER (KDVR) — First lady Jill Biden will visit Denver next week as she travels to four states to tout the administration’s workforce training focus.

Biden is set to arrive at Denver International Airport on Sunday at 6:45 p.m., according to her office. Then on Monday at 9:30 a.m., she is scheduled to meet with Gov. Jared Polis at the state Capitol “to highlight how state officials are prioritizing investments in community colleges and workforce training programs.”

The first lady’s trip is part of the Biden-Harris administration’s tour to highlight how its “economic policies are benefiting hardworking Americans across the country,” according to a release.

The tour is to “highlight how career-connected learning and workforce training programs are central to the Biden Education Pathway, and the importance of investing in these programs that are preparing high school and community college students for jobs created by the President’s Investing in America agenda,” the from her office release states.

Biden is also set to stop in Saginaw, Michigan, on Monday. On Wednesday, she is scheduled to visit Portland, Maine, and Burlington, Vermont.

This marks the administration’s third Colorado visit in recent months. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Denver in March to talk about climate change investments — her second visit since 2021. And President Joe Biden was in the state in October to dedicate Camp Hale as the newest national monument.