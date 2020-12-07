First gentleman, Marlon Reis admitted to hospital with worsening COVID symptoms

FILE – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks during a news conference about the state’s response to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Denver. Faulting inaction in Washington, governors and state lawmakers are racing to get needed pandemic relief to small businesses, the unemployed, renters and others affected by the widening coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis drove his partner, Marlon Reis to the hospital for monitoring after his COVID-19 symptoms worsened in the last 24 hours, according to the governor’s office.

“As a precaution, the First Gentleman has been transported to the hospital for review and treatment. Governor Polis is not experiencing any additional symptoms at this time,” the release stated.

It has been eight days since the couple announced their positivity with the coronavirus. According to the release, Reis started to experience a slightly worsening cough and shortness of breath.

