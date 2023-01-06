DENVER (KDVR) — The first full moon of 2023 will fill the night sky on Friday. This full moon is called the wolf moon.

The Farmer’s Almanac said this full moon became known as the wolf moon because wolves were more likely to be heard howling during this time of year.

The first meteor shower of 2023 happened this week. The Quadrantids meteor shower peaked earlier this week, however, you can still catch the light show until Jan. 16.

The next full moon will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5. It is called the snow moon.