DENVER (KDVR) — A new music event is debuting at Civic Center Park this summer and features a lineup of country-focused artists.

Entertainment promoter AEG Presents announced the first-ever Dusty Boots concert. The event will be held at Civic Center Park, located at 101 W. 14th Ave., on July 1 and will have live performances, food, drinks and horseshoes.

The first-ever Dusty Boots concert will be held this summer at Civic Center Park. (Credit: AEG Presents)

The following artists will play in downtown Denver:

Colter Wall

Orville Peck

Margo Price

Houndmouth

Futurebirds

Murder by Death

Nick Shoulders

Willi Carlisle

Ricjy Mitch and The Coal Miners

Casey James Prestwood

Kyle Mon and The Misled

Extra Gold

Honey Blazer

According to AEG, the event will have a general admission area and a separate VIP viewing area. The stage will be located on Bannock Street facing east toward the park.

If you are ready to shake your dusty boots right outside Denver’s Capitol, presale tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. You can sign up for presale access on AEG’s website.

General admission tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $80.

Civic Center Park holds multiple concerts throughout the year including the 420 Festival, Pride Festival and the Regenerate Festival.