LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — West Metro Fire says fireworks started a small fire on Sunday evening after the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup.

The fire was reported at the Whisper Creek Apartments at 3505 S. Nelson Circle before 10 p.m.

According to West Metro Fire, the fire ignited vegetation next to a garage. It also damaged the side of a garage.

No injuries were reported.

It is not known if the fireworks were set off as part of the Stanley Cup celebration.