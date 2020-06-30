Fireworks for the Fourth: Will they be allowed? Depends on where you live

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Many cities in the Denver metro area have banned any and all types of fireworks this Fourth of July season. But the bottom line is, it depends on where you live.

Aeron Caulkins owns and operates Olde Glory Fireworks in Adams County. He says this year, business is exploding.

“It’s at least doubled, if not more,” Caulkins said.

The North Federal fireworks store has seen lean years in the past, but Caulkins says this year is a retail perfect storm. Since all public fireworks displays are canceled in Colorado, people want to let off a little steam.

“We are going to do our own show at home. Just because we have to do something so the kids can enjoy the Fourth of July,” Melinda Hernandez said.

In addition to maintaining social distancing, they just want to do something fun for the whole family.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers want you to know that while some fireworks are fun, others can cost you a $1,000 fine. Remember, if it leaves the ground or explodes, it’s illegal across the state.

What was legal in your town last year may not be legal this year, so call your city or county now to get the latest and most accurate information.