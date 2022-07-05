NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Northglenn says a technical issue forced fireworks to be canceled on the 4th of July.

The city said it planned to try and do the fireworks on Tuesday night, but the issue will take more time to fix.

“Hey Northglenn, we want to send our apologies about the fireworks failure last night. We know it was a serious bummer. We will not be holding the fireworks show tonight, since the weather last night caused a technical issue that will take more time to resolve,” the city said.

The fireworks were planned to launch from EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park.

Northglenn has not determined a new date for the fireworks.