Fireworks damage synthetic soccer field in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are launching a criminal investigation after someone lit off fireworks at a popular sports park, causing damage to the athletic field.

Dozens of burn marks cover the soccer field. It’s made of synthetic turf and the complex says it can’t just be patched up like regular grass. It will be a costly fix.

“My son has been playing football on their fields, this will be his fourth season,” one local mom told FOX31.

Long Lake Regional Park is home to a wide range of youth sports teams.

But a homemade firework show on the Fourth of July on the synthetic soccer field caused extensive damage.

“I was actually really disappointed and heartbroken,” the mother said.

The fireworks burned parts of the turf.

“The rubber has kind of solidified and melted together so this is a spot. It also creates a hole underneath so that’s what makes it dangerous to play is that there’s a hole now,” Katie Groke, Apex Park and Recreation Director of Communication and Marketing said.

The Apex Park and Recreation District operates the facilities. They found the field coated in firework debris.

The district has already been dealt a tough blow with the COVID-19 pandemic canceling sporting events. Now, they will have to find money in the budget to pay for the field.

“It’s been a challenge for all of us to have to deal with the restrictions,” Groke said.

Arvada police are now investigating. They are working to pull surveillance video from the front entrance, but it’s possible the suspect walked in past the locked gates.

Apex says the damaged field likely won’t impact fall sports.

“We’ll just have to assess it and see if this puts us back any,” Groke said.

If you have any information, contact Arvada Police at 720-898-6900.