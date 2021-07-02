Fireworks calls back to normal after massive uptick in 2020

People are silhouetted against a fireworks display by China’s Lidu Fireworks company, during the annual fireworks festival, Singapore, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2007. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

DENVER (KDVR) — Calls to Denver Police Department about fireworks are back to normal this year after a giant spike during the 2020 summer of COVID-19.

For the days of June 15-30, DPD records have 514 calls for service about fireworks this year.

This is more or less steady with the numbers from 2017-2019, our most recent baseline before COVID.

During the lull between last year’s lockdown and the deadly third wave, Coloradans came out in droves for a firework-crazy Independence Day.

In the same time period last year, DPD had taken 2,873 calls for service related to fireworks – leading to an intense workday at Colorado burn centers.

Some law enforcement agencies were so flooded with fireworks calls last year that they created new units specifically for them.

Jefferson County’s 911 call center trainees will now staff a fireworks hotline that will keep emergency lines clear. The number to call is 303-980-7340.