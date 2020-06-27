Fireworks blamed for Aurora house fire as complaints skyrocket

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Fire departments all across the Denver metro area are bracing for a busy weekend, expecting large numbers of calls regarding fireworks complaints.

Lisa Carpenter was walking out to her car Thursday night when she saw flames pouring out of the side of her neighbor’s house. It turns out, fireworks were likely to blame.

“You got that right. I was in a panic. I really was in a panic,” Carpenter said. “I just went, ‘Oh no.'”

Carpenter’s 13-year-old neighbor Leo Glickman also came running from across the street after noticing the fire.

“It was running up to the second story and was burning the siding. Smoke was coming out of the siding,” said Glickman.

Carpenter called 911 while Glickman hooked up a hose and went to work trying to extinguish the blaze until firefighters could arrive.

Firefighters all across the metro have received an unprecedented number of calls about illegal fireworks.

Aurora police received 515 fireworks complaints the week of June 14 through the 22. That’s up from 29 complaints during the same week last year.

Denver police responded to 750 calls that same week. That’s more complaints than they received during the same time period in 2017, 2018 and 2019 combined.

Those numbers terrify Carpenter.

“Let’s put it this way: I didn’t sleep last night at all,” she said.

She and others are especially worried knowing the 4th of July is still a week away.

“Just think if it was your house. How would you feel? I’ve lived here for 20 years and I could have lost everything yesterday just because someone decided to set off a firework,” she said.