Firework stands just over Wyoming border working to keep up with demand

LARAMIE COUNTY, Wyo. (KDVR) — Just a few miles north of the Colorado and Wyoming border sits a handful of firework warehouses booming with business.

“The ones up here leave the air and explode. The ones in Colorado stay on the ground and sparkle,” Pete Elliott, the owner of Jurassic Fireworks said.

Elliott said the weeks leading up to the Fourth of July have been crazy busy. He said his shop is expected to sell out completely of fireworks by noon on Sunday. He said last year the United States basically sold out of fireworks.

“For China to produce enough for the U.S. this year with everything and supply and demand it just never got up,” Elliott said.

Thousands of people flooded into Jurassic Park Fireworks. One of those people, Alicia Truglio said she drove three and a half hours from Pueblo to purchase nearly $5,000 worth of fireworks.

“It’s shoulder to shoulder in there. The shelves are empty, lines are long and people are grouchy but we made it through. We kept our spirit and we’re ready to go have fun,” Elliott said.

Prior to hitting the road to Wyoming, FOX31 and Channel 2 spoke with Denver Fire officials. They want to remind everyone that possessing, selling, buying and using fireworks in the City and County of Denver is illegal.

“If someone is convicted with the use of fireworks they can face a year in jail,” Captain Greg Pixley with the Denver Fire Department said.

Pixley said the Denver Police Department will be enforcing the rules. If you have a neighbor or someone to report for illegal fireworks, you can call the non-emergency number at 720-913-2059 to report it.

“When you are using fireworks, you have to do it in an area they are allowed and permitted,” Pixley said.

Pixley said he wants people to keep in mind of all the wildfires Colorado saw last year, and wants people to keep that in mind when it comes to using fireworks.

“It’s the environmental concerns surrounding our mountains; our mountains are fragile,” Pixley said.

