JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County commissioners voted Tuesday to ban the sale of fireworks in unincorporated parts of the county under certain fire restrictions.

The resolution reads, “This ban on the sale of fireworks shall remain in effect during any time in which the use of fireworks in Jefferson County is prohibited by order of the Jefferson County Sheriff.”

The sale of fireworks will now be banned in those unincorporated areas under Stage I and Stage II fire restrictions.