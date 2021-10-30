Firestone toddler surprised by Waste Management truck to match creative costume

FIRESTONE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Evens family spent nearly 30 hours building their 2-year-old son’s Halloween costume, which is a replica of a Waste Management trash truck.

“Anytime he sees a trash man or a trash can it lights up his world and he loves it,” Brianna Evens, Kasen’s mom said.

Brianna and her husband Kevin built the truck from a base remote car then built up the sides with light wood. Kasen can drive the car all by himself. They even installed headlights, mirrors, a radio and a back area to dump “trash” making it all the more realistic.

“He has been obsessed with everything trash-related for almost a year,” Brianna said.

The family submitted Kasen’s photos to our website, and FOX31 and Channel 2 found the costume so creative we decided to reach out.

After talking with the Evens’ we learned just how much Kasen loves trash trucks, so we reached out to Waste Management to see if they could surprise Kasen at his home over Halloween weekend.

“If we’re able to be a small part of their day or Halloween that means the world to us,” Joseph Tyndell, commercial route manager with Waste Management said.

Tyndell also brought along sanitation worker Darwin Garcia who works in the northern part of Colorado.

“The craftsmanship of the truck and everything this family has done for their little boy,” Tyndell said.

When the truck pulled up and honked its horn Kasen was overwhelmed with excitement. He was able to get a full tour of the truck and show Garcia his personal truck.

The Evens’ are taking their trash truck out trick-or-treating on Sunday. Kasen will use his garbage bin as his candy bag and will dump all the candy in the back of the truck after each stop.