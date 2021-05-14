Firestone Police Department partners with Alzheimer’s Association to train officers

FIRESTONE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Firestone Police Department announced a new partnership Friday with the Alzheimer’s Association to provide online first responder training to all Firestone police officers.

FPD said all officers have been assigned to complete the Alzheimer’s Association’s online course, “Approaching Alzheimer’s: First Responder Training.”

The training will help prepare first responders to handle common calls involving someone who is suffering from dementia, according to FPD.

Firestone PD said officers have recently completed three online training modules concerning law
enforcement interactions with persons with Alzheimer’s disease.

