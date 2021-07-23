Firestone police chief retires following months of scrutiny

DENVER (KDVR) — Firestone Police announced that Chief David Montgomery is retiring following months of public attention directed to the department’s actions and internal culture.

As the Problem Solvers previously reported, the chief had been on paid administrative leave since February, when the city manager said he was advised by counsel that the town should launch an investigation into “allegations of misconduct.”

Investigators had been looking into to allegations, but thus far city officials have not made anything public. Former Sheridan Police Department chief, Mark Campbell has served as Safety Services Director since Montgomery’s suspension.

In a press release, the Firestone Police Department did not specify why Montgomery, who had been chief since 1999, is retiring. It thanked him for his service and underscored his role in building the department from a crew of two to the current roster of nearly 30 officers.

“The Town of Firestone owes Chief Montgomery a debt of gratitude for his many years of service,” the release read. “As he retires, we hope he looks back on a successful career, knowing that his efforts will forever be appreciated. Indeed, Chief Montgomery was instrumental in helping build a great Firestone community. We wish him well in this next chapter.”

Allegations and scandals

The FPD has been at the center of several scandals this year, in addition to allegations against Montgomery himself.

An audit of the department found that it had failed to send 14 rape kits into the Colorado Bureau of Investigation in the time period required by law.

The audit also found Firestone police had been failing to report firearms data from criminal incidents into the Colorado Crime Information Center Database or participating in a U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms ballistics tracking program.

In early July, the Firestone Police Department again drew attention for paying one-third of a lawsuit in a mistaken identity K-9 attack case.

A Fort Lupton teenager who was attacked by a police K-9 in a case of mistaken identity has settled with three law enforcement agencies for $400,000. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office, Firestone Police and Fort Lupton Police each paid one-third of the $400,000 settlement since each agency was involved in the incident.