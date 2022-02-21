Fires at homeless camps are a concern in single-digit temps

DENVER (KDVR) — A risk that emergency crews are focused on during long stretches of freezing weather, like the spell Colorado is currently facing, is the potential of large fires breaking out in homeless camps.

People may simply be trying to stay warm but they could be breaking the law all while causing a safety hazard. FOX31 asked Denver’s Fire Department how they handle these difficult-to-address issues.

According to Angel Rayas, who is currently unhoused, the bitter cold can be brutal, especially for people living on the streets.

“Yeah, you could get frostbite and everything,” said Rayas. “I wouldn’t stay out here at all. I’m usually I’m outside, but when it snows or rains, I go right in and I don’t stay outside. Well, not one bit.”

In 2021, Denver Fire Department responded to more than 700 reports of fires that broke out at homeless camps. Since the beginning of 2022, more than 150 fires have broken out so far, and thousands of pounds of propane have been confiscated.

“Now you could think about the recipe for disaster when you have 700 fires and 20,000 pounds of propane adjacent to those fires,” said Greg Pixley with Denver Fire Department.

However, Greg Pixley with Denver Fire said that burning anything without a permit, or in an unapproved environment, is illegal.

“Because we know the potential that the winds can create that additional fuels adjacent to these homes can create. And the last thing we want is a wind-driven fire like we saw with the Marshall Fire because open fires are dangerous,” said Pixley.

“Because most people start fires under the bridges and stuff like that. They don’t know how to contain them,” said Rayas.

Instead of penalizing people, the Fire Department says it tries to educate instead.

“So, it’s not helpful for us to cite someone when there is an environment that might be dangerous,” said Pixley. “To give somebody a ticket that might not have the financial means doesn’t help.”

“They’re doing their best to survive really,” said Alexxa Gagner, the Director of Marketing & Communications for Denver Rescue Mission.

Capacity issues at Denver’s emergency shelters

KDVR: Capacity of Emergency Shelters as of 2.20.22

Right now emergency shelters run by the Denver Rescue Mission are nearly at capacity.

The Lawrence Street shelter is at 73% capacity housing 127 men on Feb. 20.

127 men on Feb. 20. The 48 Avenue Center is at 94% capacity housing 425 men on Feb. 20.

The Holly Center is at 96 percent capacity with 192 men staying on Feb. 20.

Though shelters are full year-round, during the winter months, Gagner says that they approach the breaking point. They work with other shelters around the city to make sure no one gets left out in the cold.

“A few years ago, we did have a gentleman in our New Life Program which is a year-long program for guys to kind of in their lives around. Part of his story was that he had slept outside on a night like this and had covered partially his legs and he ended up getting frostbite on the lower part of his legs and [had to] have his feet amputated. So that is just kind of a reality of what folks do go through,” said Alexxa Gagner.

Oftentimes, members of the Denver Police Department and the Denver Fire Department will patrol during these cold nights and bring people to shelters.